Business

Philippines Sees Mixed Fuel Price Adjustments as 2024 Begins

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Philippines Sees Mixed Fuel Price Adjustments as 2024 Begins

As 2024 dawns in the Philippines, consumers are set to face mixed adjustments in fuel prices in a scenario reflecting the mercurial global trends. In one of the key changes, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has risen by P3.40 per kilogram, a significant hike announced by Petron, a leading fuel company. The adjustment aligns with the international contract price for LPG for January.

Rollback in Petroleum Prices

In a contrasting move, other prominent fuel companies, Shell and PetroGazz, have declared a price rollback for petroleum products effective from January 2. Shell’s detailed price adjustments include a P0.10 per liter decrease for gasoline, a substantial P1.40 per liter drop for kerosene, and a P0.35 per liter decrease for diesel. PetroGazz has echoed this reduction for gasoline and diesel, with rollbacks of P0.10 per liter and P0.35 per liter respectively.

Reflecting Global Trends

These contrasting shifts in fuel prices mirror the current trends in the global market. Factors such as easing concerns over shipping disruptions and Russia’s oil output, expected to ‘hold steady’ in 2024, have contributed to these adjustments. The Department of Energy (DOE) had earlier predicted possible rollbacks in diesel and kerosene prices while foreseeing a marginal increase for gasoline.

Impact on Consumers

These fluid movements in fuel prices are set to impact consumers differently, depending on their energy needs. The increase in LPG prices could strain household budgets, with the aggregate increase for a standard 11-kilogram LPG cylinder reaching P37.40. On the flip side, the rollback in petroleum prices could provide some relief. However, these fluctuating fuel prices could exert inflationary pressure on the country’s economy, hinting at a potentially turbulent start to the year for the Philippine energy sector.

Business Energy Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

