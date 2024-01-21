Philippines Sees a Rise in Net External Liability Position in Q2 2023

As the second quarter of 2023 drew to a close, the Philippines witnessed a marked increase in its net external liability position, according to a report from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). The nation's net external liabilities rose by 4.8% from P2.3 trillion in the preceding quarter to P2.4 trillion. This surge was driven primarily by the more substantial net external liability positions of non-financial corporations (NFC) and the general government (GG), both of which are classified as net debtors.

Rising Liabilities and Decreasing Assets

The increase in liabilities, however, was somewhat offset by a decline in the net external liability position of other financial corporations. Despite this, NFCs remained the largest net debtors. Their net financial liability position swelled by 3.8%, amounting to P8.8 trillion. This growth was primarily fueled by an increase in loans and securities issuance.

Government Debts See a Rise

Correspondingly, the general government's net financial liability expanded by 2.7% to P8.7 trillion. This was largely due to a decrease in deposits and a rise in government securities holdings by other financial entities. The increase in government debts played a significant role in the country's heightened net external liability position during the second quarter of 2023.

Overall Financial Landscape

On a broader scale, the country's gross financial liabilities increased by 1.1% to P80.8 trillion, outpacing the asset growth of 1% to P78.4 trillion in the same period. The Philippines concluded 2023 on an upbeat note with the Balance of Payments (BOP) marking its highest surplus in December since 2020, as per the latest data from BSP.