en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Philippines Resumes In-Person Immigration Interviews Amidst Post-COVID Changes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Philippines Resumes In-Person Immigration Interviews Amidst Post-COVID Changes

On January 3, 2024, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines reinstated in-person interviews for individuals seeking Philippine citizenship. This decision marks a significant shift in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting major developments on both national and international scales.

Global and National Changes Prompt Decision

In May 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern. Shortly after, in July 2023, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lifted the national public health emergency declaration for COVID-19. As a result, all previous orders, memoranda, and issuances related to the public health emergency are now void.

Resumption of In-Person Interviews

According to the BI’s advisory, the reinstatement of face-to-face interviews is a direct result of these changes. The decision is set to affect a significant number of individuals applying for Petitions for Recognition as Filipino Citizens. It represents a return to a more traditional method of processing applications, a method that was suspended at the height of the pandemic.

Additional Immigration Updates

Alongside this major announcement, the BI also reported the denial of entry to two foreign sex offenders. However, the bureau has yet to provide more detailed information concerning these related incidents.

0
Philippines Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SK Councilor in Iloilo Arrested After Accidental Shooting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine 'Blu Girls' Make Significant Leap in World Softball Rankings

By Salman Khan

Eastwood City New Year Countdown 2023: A Grand Celebration of Unity and Music

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Bolsters Fight Against Illegal Drugs and Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Post-Pandemic Business Landscape: Insights from Grant T ...
@Business · 32 mins
Navigating the Post-Pandemic Business Landscape: Insights from Grant T ...
heart comment 0
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates

By BNN Correspondents

PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
ARTA Extends Support for eBOSS Adoption in LGUs Across the Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

ARTA Extends Support for eBOSS Adoption in LGUs Across the Philippines
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with ‘mWell OnTheGo’

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidney and Transplant Institute Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidney and Transplant Institute Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown
12 seconds
Lumberjacks vs Vaqueros: An Upcoming WAC Basketball Showdown
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
58 seconds
Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
1 min
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
2 mins
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
2 mins
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
3 mins
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
3 mins
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
4 mins
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
6 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
13 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app