Philippines Resumes In-Person Immigration Interviews Amidst Post-COVID Changes

On January 3, 2024, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines reinstated in-person interviews for individuals seeking Philippine citizenship. This decision marks a significant shift in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting major developments on both national and international scales.

Global and National Changes Prompt Decision

In May 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern. Shortly after, in July 2023, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lifted the national public health emergency declaration for COVID-19. As a result, all previous orders, memoranda, and issuances related to the public health emergency are now void.

Resumption of In-Person Interviews

According to the BI’s advisory, the reinstatement of face-to-face interviews is a direct result of these changes. The decision is set to affect a significant number of individuals applying for Petitions for Recognition as Filipino Citizens. It represents a return to a more traditional method of processing applications, a method that was suspended at the height of the pandemic.

Additional Immigration Updates

Alongside this major announcement, the BI also reported the denial of entry to two foreign sex offenders. However, the bureau has yet to provide more detailed information concerning these related incidents.