Philippines

Philippines Ranks as Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
Philippines Ranks as Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia

The Philippines stands tall in Southeast Asia, ranked as the third safest country in the region according to the 2023 Gallup Law and Order Index. This international recognition, announced by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and reported on TV Patrol, reflects the nation’s ongoing, concerted efforts to bolster safety and security, and a significant increase in public trust in law enforcement.

Philippines: A Safe Haven in Southeast Asia

The Gallup Law and Order Index for 2023 positioned the Philippines below Vietnam and Indonesia, ranking it 33rd worldwide. The survey, which included approximately 1,000 or more respondents aged 15 or older in each of the 141 countries and territories in 2022, focused on individuals’ confidence in their local police force, their sense of personal safety, and incidents of theft and assault.

Economic Stature and Foreign Investments

The Philippines is not just making strides in safety and security. It’s also playing an increasingly dynamic role in the East Asian economic landscape, drawing investment from China thanks to its strategic geography and extensive connectivity infrastructure. Policy changes have positioned the country to attract more foreign direct investment, and China’s Belt and Road Initiative has led to billions of dollars being poured into sectors like light manufacturing, oil and gas, and infrastructure development.

The Road Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising progress, there are still hurdles to overcome. Phase 1 of the Mindanao Railway, for instance, has been cancelled due to issues with Chinese loan negotiations. There’s also been a significant increase in Internet speed and bilateral trade with China, with substantial investments from Chinese and Hong Kong-based firms. Thus, while the Philippines has made considerable strides towards becoming a safer country and attracting foreign investment, it still faces challenges on the path to further growth, prosperity, and security.

Philippines Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

