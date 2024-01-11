en English
Economy

Philippines Proposes Economic Collaboration with Indonesia and Celebrates FTA with South Korea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual of the Philippines has proposed potential areas for economic collaboration with Indonesia. The sectors proposed include mineral processing, halal, and creative industries. The pitch was directed at Indonesian businesses, outlining areas where the two countries could enhance their partnership. Pascual’s proposition comes amid a broader push for increased economic collaborations between the Philippines and Indonesia, which share common energy concerns and mutual interests in transitioning to renewables.

Energy Cooperation: A Shared Vision

Both nations have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focusing on cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in the areas of coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. This agreement signifies an important step towards achieving energy security and transitioning to cleaner energy sources. Beyond these shared goals, the collaboration also aims to scale up the development of policies and infrastructure to support LNG imports and production.

FTA with South Korea: A Historic Achievement

In addition to the proposed collaboration with Indonesia, the Korean government has acknowledged the importance of the newly signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Philippines. This FTA is seen as a landmark achievement, especially as the two nations prepare to celebrate their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.

Investment Roadshow Yields Promising Prospects

Secretary Pascual also revealed that the Department of Trade and Industry’s recent three-week investment roadshow in Europe has been successful, yielding investment prospects worth PHP73 billion. As the Philippines continues to seek foreign investment, such initiatives underscore its commitment to economic growth and stability.

The Marcos administration, represented by Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, has assured its commitment to continue economic policies aimed at controlling inflation and maintaining economic stability. These developments indicate a promising future for the Philippines as it strengthens international relationships and continues to drive economic growth at home.

Economy International Relations Philippines
