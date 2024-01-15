Philippines President Orders Military to Reconfigure Defense Strategies

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s defense strategies. This directive was issued during the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) 2023 Yearend Command Conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, according to military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner.

Addressing Diverse Security Threats

The President’s instruction comes in response to various security threats facing the nation. These include the challenges posed by communist groups, local terrorist organizations, the West Philippine Sea territorial disputes, and natural disasters. Marcos Jr. emphasized the need for a new approach to dealing with these threats—a strategy that requires not only a robust military response but also the cooperation of civilians and international allies.

Delegating Responsibility

The responsibility of implementing these changes has been delegated to military commanders. The President urged them to be innovative and imaginative in their strategies, signaling a move away from traditional defense paradigms. According to Gen. Brawner, this reconfiguration is not a critique of the existing military organization but a step toward enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in threat response.

Shoring Up Cyber Defense

On the technology front, the AFP is working on establishing a cyber command to bolster capabilities in the cyber domain—an increasingly crucial theater in modern warfare. This move is a part of the broader defense overhaul aimed at addressing diverse security threats more effectively.

In addition, the military is planning to develop islands in the South China Sea to make them more habitable for troops. This is seen as a part of the Philippines’ effort to assert its rights in the South China Sea amidst rising tensions with China. The plan includes upgrading living quarters and communication equipment on Thitu and Nanshan islands, and acquiring more ships, aircraft, and radars.

The proposed defense revamp underscores the Philippines’ commitment to safeguard its territorial integrity and protect its citizens from various threats. It signals a shift in focus towards territorial defense and highlights the necessity of international cooperation in maintaining regional stability.