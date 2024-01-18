Philippines' Pearl Hung Shines as Third Runner-up in Miss Global 2023

With the world watching, the Miss Global 2023 beauty pageant unfolded, bringing together a constellation of beauty, talent, and cultural diversity. Among the glittering array of contestants, Philippines' representative, Pearl Hung, claimed her place in the spotlight, securing the third runner-up title.

Unfurling the Pageant Night

The evening was a vibrant tapestry of national costumes, talent performances, and a shared celebration of global unity. As the names of the top five finalists echoed through the hall, representing Samoa, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, Thailand, and the Philippines, it became evident the event had truly lived up to its name. The selection of these top contestants was testament to the global reach and competitive nature of the event.

Philippines' Pearl Hung Claims Third Runner-up

Pearl Hung, the Philippines’ shining representative, claimed the pageant’s third runner-up title. A testament to her grace and charm, her achievement underscored the Philippines' rich history of success in international beauty pageants. Her journey through the contest was marked by determination, poise, and an embodiment of the Filipina spirit, captivating the judges and audience alike.

Miss Global 2023 Crown Goes to Puerto Rico

Claiming the coveted crown for Miss Global 2023 was Puerto Rico's Ashley Melendez. The first runner-up was Haylani Pearl Kuruppu from Samoa, while the second runner-up was Chonnikarn Supittayaporn from Thailand. Completing the top five, Doan Thu Thuy from Vietnam was announced as the fourth runner-up. The night was a celebration of beauty, talent, and cultural diversity, with each contestant illuminating their unique qualities and the essence of their countries.