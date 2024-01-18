Philippines' MAP Supports Constitutional Amendments for Economic Reform

In a major development, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has signified its support for constitutional amendments aimed at bolstering the country's economic competitiveness. The proposed changes focus on altering ownership caps and industry limitations, as per the MAP's suggestions. However, the Association's President, Rene D. Almendras, has held back from fully endorsing the Senate's proposals as the MAP awaits further details.

Foreign Chambers Support Constitutional Changes

The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AmCham) also stands in support of these amendments. It has advocated for the removal of foreign equity restrictions from the Constitution as a means to attract foreign investors. As per Article 12, Section 10 of the Philippines' 1987 Constitution, a minimum of sixty percent Filipino ownership is mandated in certain investment areas, thus prioritizing citizens and domestic corporations.

Necessity of Business Ease for Local Entrepreneurs

Almendras accentuated the significance of the ease of doing business, particularly for local entrepreneurs. He further highlighted MAP's commitment to promoting policy reforms in 2024. These reforms are aimed at addressing the issues of corruption, ease of doing business, food security through agriculture, and fostering a conducive business environment. The latter is intended for both local and foreign investors.

Global Economic Developments

In a parallel development, US President Joe Biden extended the suspension of tariffs on European Union steel and aluminium for the next two years on Thursday, 28 December 2023. This decision was made following the EU's announcement of a suspension of the rebalancing tariffs on US products until March 2025. The move is considered a positive development in the ongoing steel and aluminium tariff trade dispute.

Red Sea Crisis Impacting Global Industries

The Red Sea Crisis, characterized by escalating tensions and attacks on merchant ships by Houthi rebels, is leading to production halts in various sectors. Major automotive manufacturers, including Volvo, Tesla, and Suzuki, have temporarily stopped production in their European facilities due to significant supply shortages caused by the crisis. The cause of the crisis lies in the Houthi militant attacks in support of the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel in Gaza, forcing container ships to steer clear of the strategically important Suez Canal.