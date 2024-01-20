Philippines Launches Pag-abot Program to Support Street Families and Individuals

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his persistent endeavor to eradicate poverty, has introduced a comprehensive program, the Pag-abot Program, to aid families or individuals living in street situations (FISS). This initiative is an embodiment of the government's pledge to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 1.

The Genesis of Pag-abot Program

The Pag-abot Program, translating to 'reaching out', was initially pilot-tested in the preceding year by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as an anti-poverty strategy. President Marcos, through Executive Order No. 52, aims to institutionalize the program, thereby promising a more efficient and unified delivery of social services to this susceptible sector of society.

An Array of Aid

The program offers a gamut of assistance encompassing financial aid, transportation, relocation, temporary shelter, and employment opportunities. Spearheaded by the social welfare secretary, an interagency committee will supervise the implementation of the program. For the year 2024, a budget allocation of P300 million is set aside to profile approximately 5,000 FISS.

A Rights-Based Approach

The approach adopted by the Pag-abot Program is rights-based, where social workers are directed to persistently but non-forcefully convince individuals to accept assistance. To facilitate real-time data collection and intervention measures for street dwellers, the DSWD has launched a tablet-based profiling application. Since its inception in mid-2023, the program has successfully profiled 2,695 individuals, with 1,772 receiving assistance.

Addressing the exploitation of street children or indigenous people by syndicates, the Pag-abot Program aims to protect the most vulnerable. The current figure on homelessness in the Philippines is not updated, but estimates from various sources oscillate between 250,000 to a staggering 1 million.