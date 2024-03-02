Philippines IT-BPM Sector Embraces AI, Upskilling Workforce for Future-Readiness

In Manila, Philippines, the Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to boost productivity and enhance customer experiences. The sector's leaders, including the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP), and Concentrix, have recognized the transformative power of AI, particularly generative AI (GenAI), and are committed to developing AI skills among their workforce. This strategic move aims not only to improve service delivery but also to ensure the industry's competitiveness on a global scale.

Adapting to the AI Revolution

The emergence of GenAI presents both challenges and opportunities for the IT-BPM sector. According to IBPAP president and CEO Jack Madrid, upskilling and reskilling initiatives are essential for workers to adapt to new roles that AI technology brings. Skills in data analysis, critical thinking, problem-solving, and programming are particularly valuable for AI-related functions. Concurrently, CCAP president Mickey Ocampo highlights how AI can automate repetitive tasks and analyze large volumes of data, thereby enhancing the productivity and efficiency of customer experience (CX) agents. This technological advancement not only streamlines operations but also enables the provision of more personalized customer support.

Investing in AI Skills for Competitive Advantage

Recognizing the significance of AI in maintaining a competitive edge, companies are investing in training programs to equip their workforce with necessary AI skills. Amit Jagga, Concentrix Philippines country leader and senior vice president, emphasizes the company's commitment to providing training, upskilling, and reskilling opportunities. This approach not only prepares employees for future challenges but also positions the Philippines as a preferred destination for outsourcing services. By fostering a pool of AI-skilled professionals, the industry can attract foreign investments and solidify its reputation as an innovation hub.

Navigating Challenges and Ethical Considerations

Integrating AI into business processes comes with its set of challenges, including data privacy concerns, ethical considerations, and the equitable distribution of AI benefits. Jack Madrid notes that the IBPAP AI Advisory Council is actively working to address these issues, aiming to create a sustainable and ethically grounded environment for AI integration. This concerted effort is crucial for fully harnessing AI's potential and ensuring that the benefits of technological advancements are shared equitably across the industry and society.

The proactive stance of the Philippines' IT-BPM sector towards AI adoption and workforce development underscores its commitment to innovation and global competitiveness. By embracing AI, upskilling employees, and navigating the ethical landscape, the industry is well-positioned to thrive in an AI-driven future, benefiting not just the sector but the broader economy as well.