Philippines’ House Committee Probes PUV Modernization Program Amid Corruption Allegations

The House Committee on Transportation in the Philippines has taken up the gauntlet to scrutinize the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program, a contentious issue stirring controversy among drivers, operators, and transportation officials. The committee’s investigations are steered by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and aim to shed light on allegations suggesting potential corruption and favoritism within the program’s implementation.

Drivers and Operators Feeling the Heat

Under the PUV modernization program, consolidation has become a pressing concern for many drivers and operators. As a stark indicator of the situation, approximately 73.96% of jeepneys nationwide have already consolidated, as per the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)’s most recent count. There is an undercurrent of fear among drivers and operators that their ability to operate could be severely compromised post-January 31, given the unresolved issues surrounding the program.

The Allegations of Corruption

Speaker Romualdez’s instruction to probe the PUV modernization program was primarily fueled by allegations of corruption within the initiative. Concerns have been voiced about potential collusion between current and former transport officials in the procurement of imported modern jeepney units. The high cost of modern jeepneys, potential fare increases, and the financial burden on drivers add more fuel to the fire.

Freedom of Choice for Cooperatives and Operators

Transportation official Jesus Ferdinand “Andy” Ortega Jr., chairman of the Department of Transportation Office of Transportation Cooperatives, vehemently denies any mandate for cooperatives to exclusively purchase modern jeepneys from China. He emphasizes that cooperatives have the freedom to select from a wide variety of modern vehicles. The LTFRB echoes Ortega’s stance, clarifying that it doesn’t possess the authority to dictate the brand or model of jeepneys to be purchased under the program. Contrarily, it encourages an iconic jeepney design and provides cooperatives ample time to bolster their operations before they need to invest in modern, safe, and reliable vehicles.

Looking Ahead

In response to these concerns, the LTFRB has committed to recalibrate the PUV modernization program. This pledge augurs well for the consideration of locally made vehicles in the program. Meanwhile, the House Committee on Transportation and other stakeholders anticipate that this recalibration will bring clarity and fairness to the program, ensuring it serves its intended purpose without disadvantaging the drivers and operators who form the backbone of the Philippines’ public transportation system.