en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Philippines’ House Committee Probes PUV Modernization Program Amid Corruption Allegations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Philippines’ House Committee Probes PUV Modernization Program Amid Corruption Allegations

The House Committee on Transportation in the Philippines has taken up the gauntlet to scrutinize the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program, a contentious issue stirring controversy among drivers, operators, and transportation officials. The committee’s investigations are steered by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and aim to shed light on allegations suggesting potential corruption and favoritism within the program’s implementation.

Drivers and Operators Feeling the Heat

Under the PUV modernization program, consolidation has become a pressing concern for many drivers and operators. As a stark indicator of the situation, approximately 73.96% of jeepneys nationwide have already consolidated, as per the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)’s most recent count. There is an undercurrent of fear among drivers and operators that their ability to operate could be severely compromised post-January 31, given the unresolved issues surrounding the program.

The Allegations of Corruption

Speaker Romualdez’s instruction to probe the PUV modernization program was primarily fueled by allegations of corruption within the initiative. Concerns have been voiced about potential collusion between current and former transport officials in the procurement of imported modern jeepney units. The high cost of modern jeepneys, potential fare increases, and the financial burden on drivers add more fuel to the fire.

Freedom of Choice for Cooperatives and Operators

Transportation official Jesus Ferdinand “Andy” Ortega Jr., chairman of the Department of Transportation Office of Transportation Cooperatives, vehemently denies any mandate for cooperatives to exclusively purchase modern jeepneys from China. He emphasizes that cooperatives have the freedom to select from a wide variety of modern vehicles. The LTFRB echoes Ortega’s stance, clarifying that it doesn’t possess the authority to dictate the brand or model of jeepneys to be purchased under the program. Contrarily, it encourages an iconic jeepney design and provides cooperatives ample time to bolster their operations before they need to invest in modern, safe, and reliable vehicles.

Looking Ahead

In response to these concerns, the LTFRB has committed to recalibrate the PUV modernization program. This pledge augurs well for the consideration of locally made vehicles in the program. Meanwhile, the House Committee on Transportation and other stakeholders anticipate that this recalibration will bring clarity and fairness to the program, ensuring it serves its intended purpose without disadvantaging the drivers and operators who form the backbone of the Philippines’ public transportation system.

0
Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
8 mins ago
Critical Turn in Catherine Camilon's Case: Suspect's Driver Surrenders to CIDG
In a landmark development, the case of missing beauty pageant contestant Catherine Camilon has witnessed a critical turn. Jeffrey Ariola Magpantay, the driver and bodyguard of a police officer implicated in the disappearance, has surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG). Driver Surrenders to Authorities Amidst Rising Suspicions Magpantay, who is employed by
Critical Turn in Catherine Camilon's Case: Suspect's Driver Surrenders to CIDG
Acute Gastroenteritis Outbreak Declared in Baguio City
1 hour ago
Acute Gastroenteritis Outbreak Declared in Baguio City
Belle Mariano: Rising Star Set for Album Launch
2 hours ago
Belle Mariano: Rising Star Set for Album Launch
Maris Racal's Emotional Connection with 'Sunshine', Her Latest Film Project
30 mins ago
Maris Racal's Emotional Connection with 'Sunshine', Her Latest Film Project
Philippines Intensifies Plea for Clemency for Mary Jane Veloso Amid Indonesian President's Visit
42 mins ago
Philippines Intensifies Plea for Clemency for Mary Jane Veloso Amid Indonesian President's Visit
Historical Sta. Mesa Fire Station in Manila Faces Demolition Amid Modernization Plans
59 mins ago
Historical Sta. Mesa Fire Station in Manila Faces Demolition Amid Modernization Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Resignations Rock Hull Labour Group Amidst Toxic Environment Claims
25 seconds
Resignations Rock Hull Labour Group Amidst Toxic Environment Claims
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
30 seconds
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
Trump's Court Appearances: A Strategic Move Preceding Iowa Caucuses?
31 seconds
Trump's Court Appearances: A Strategic Move Preceding Iowa Caucuses?
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
1 min
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023
1 min
GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023
President Ramaphosa Steers Clear of Renewed Nkandla Swimming Pool Controversy
1 min
President Ramaphosa Steers Clear of Renewed Nkandla Swimming Pool Controversy
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
3 mins
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
3 mins
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
4 mins
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app