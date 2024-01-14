en English
Business

Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
In a significant economic recovery, the Philippines has seen a substantial drop in its unemployment rate, hitting the lowest level since 2005. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva announced that the rate plummeted from 4.2% in October 2023 to 3.6% in November 2023. These figures present a stark contrast to the 22.4% youth unemployment rate recorded in July, more than double the overall jobless ratio of 10% at the time.

Effective Economic Policies and Labor Sector Improvement

Villanueva attributes this marked improvement to the effectiveness of current economic policies, particularly those impacting the labor sector. This significant turnaround in the unemployment rate is an indicator of the full recovery of the country’s economy from the debilitating effects of the global pandemic and other challenges.

The Senate Majority Leader emphasizes the importance of ensuring the permanence of low unemployment rates, beyond mere seasonal fluctuations. He expects a rise in job opportunities as foreign investments increase, signaling a robust and resilient Philippine economy.

The Trabaho Para Sa Bayan (TPB) Act

To support the continuous growth of employment, Villanueva underscores the need for the urgent finalization of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the Trabaho Para Sa Bayan (TPB) Act. This legislative measure, which he sponsored and authored, is designed to create a comprehensive employment plan. The plan integrates education, training, and employment generation, aligning them with the country’s incentive system.

Presidential Push for IRR Completion

President Bongbong Marcos has instructed that the IRR completion be accelerated to ensure the full implementation of the TPB Act. Villanueva cites this as an example of the Senate’s commitment to passing quality legislation for the benefit of the public. This move by the President is seen as a significant push towards creating a strong and sustainable employment environment in the country.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

