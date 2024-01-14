Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery

In a significant economic recovery, the Philippines has seen a substantial drop in its unemployment rate, hitting the lowest level since 2005. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva announced that the rate plummeted from 4.2% in October 2023 to 3.6% in November 2023. These figures present a stark contrast to the 22.4% youth unemployment rate recorded in July, more than double the overall jobless ratio of 10% at the time.

Effective Economic Policies and Labor Sector Improvement

Villanueva attributes this marked improvement to the effectiveness of current economic policies, particularly those impacting the labor sector. This significant turnaround in the unemployment rate is an indicator of the full recovery of the country’s economy from the debilitating effects of the global pandemic and other challenges.

The Senate Majority Leader emphasizes the importance of ensuring the permanence of low unemployment rates, beyond mere seasonal fluctuations. He expects a rise in job opportunities as foreign investments increase, signaling a robust and resilient Philippine economy.

The Trabaho Para Sa Bayan (TPB) Act

To support the continuous growth of employment, Villanueva underscores the need for the urgent finalization of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the Trabaho Para Sa Bayan (TPB) Act. This legislative measure, which he sponsored and authored, is designed to create a comprehensive employment plan. The plan integrates education, training, and employment generation, aligning them with the country’s incentive system.

Presidential Push for IRR Completion

President Bongbong Marcos has instructed that the IRR completion be accelerated to ensure the full implementation of the TPB Act. Villanueva cites this as an example of the Senate’s commitment to passing quality legislation for the benefit of the public. This move by the President is seen as a significant push towards creating a strong and sustainable employment environment in the country.