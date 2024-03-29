Philippines Good Friday Draws Crowds with Real-Life Crucifixions, Prayers for World Peace

On Good Friday, a deeply rooted religious tradition unfolds in the Philippines, captivating and startling spectators from around the globe. In San Fernando and surrounding villages, devout Catholics engage in self-flagellation and undergo real-life crucifixions, emulating the suffering of Jesus Christ in a quest for atonement and divine intervention.

Devotion in Blood and Pain

Flagellants, with backs laid bare, traverse village streets, lashing themselves with bamboo-tipped whips, a practice believed to cleanse sins and bring about miracles. This ritual, serving as a prelude to the day's climax, sees spectators lining up to witness the reenactment of Christ's crucifixion. Individuals like Wilfredo Salvador, who has represented Jesus for 16 years, vow to continue participating as long as they are physically capable, despite the physical toll and the wounds that follow.

Controversy and Condemnation

While these acts of faith draw attention and tourists, they also garner criticism from the Catholic Church and health authorities, urging the faithful to seek safer means of observance. The Philippine health department, echoing the concerns of religious leaders, advises against practices that inflict physical harm, advocating for healthier expressions of faith.

Global Relevance and Prayers for Peace

Amidst these expressions of faith, participants like Ruben Enaje, who has been crucified 35 times, harness the occasion to pray for global peace, including resolution to conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and tensions in the South China Sea. The tradition, while deeply personal, reflects broader concerns, linking local faith practices to global issues and illustrating the unique blend of Catholicism and folk belief in the Philippines.

This annual manifestation of faith and penance, despite controversy, continues to underscore the deep religious fervor and the complex interplay of tradition, health, and modernity in the Philippines, inviting reflection on the lengths to which individuals will go in the pursuit of spiritual fulfillment and societal peace.