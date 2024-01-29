Philippines Expands Narrow Sidewalk Below MRT Ortigas Station, Easing Commuter Congestion

In a significant move towards improving commuter mobility, the Philippines has expanded the notoriously narrow sidewalk below the northbound side of the MRT Ortigas Station in Metro Manila. This expansion has been met with widespread relief among commuters, who previously had to navigate the cramped space in single file.

The Long Struggle of Commuters

The struggle of pedestrians was such that a 'stop-and-go' enforcer was previously deployed to regulate the heavy pedestrian traffic in the area. The narrow sidewalk, which barely allowed for one person to pass at a time, often resulted in a build-up of pedestrians, especially during escalator maintenance at the MRT station. This caused significant inconvenience and safety concerns for the public.

Changes Sparking Engagement and Concerns

Palanca award-winning writer Eric Cabahug highlighted the improvement in a Facebook post that swiftly garnered significant attention. His post showing the expanded sidewalk has drawn over 2,900 likes and reactions, 1,500 shares, and 335 comments, reflecting the large scale impact of this development on the daily lives of commuters.

However, the expansion has not come without its own set of concerns. To accommodate the wider sidewalk, a portion of a designated bike lane was removed, triggering worries among cyclists. The decision has spurred a dialogue about the balance between pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure in the city's planning.

Looking Forward

The expanded sidewalk has already made a positive difference in the area, with multiple people now able to walk side-by-side without bumping into each other. This marks a significant improvement in pedestrian traffic flow, a long-standing issue for commuters in the area. It remains to be seen if further adjustments will be made to address the concerns of the cycling community while maintaining the benefits for pedestrians.