Philippines Emerges as the Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia, Reflecting Rising Trust in PNP

In a striking development, the Philippines has emerged as the third safest country in Southeast Asia, as per the 2023 Global Law and Order Report by international think tank Gallup. This news was shared by the Philippine National Police (PNP), who took the opportunity to underscore the rising trust in law enforcement within the country.

Public Trust in PNP on the Rise

Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., the PNP Chief, acknowledged the achievement with humility, expressing his gratitude to the Filipino people for their faith in the PNP. This recognition is a testament to the PNP’s relentless efforts to ensure safety and maintain public order in the country. “This is a mark of the people’s trust in us, a clear indication of our commitment to safeguard our citizens,” said Acorda.

Impact on the Economy

Acorda also underscored the broader implications of this recognition, particularly its potential to boost the country’s economy. He emphasized that safety is a key driver in attracting both tourists and investors. “A safe environment is conducive to economic growth. It attracts tourists and investors, and that’s what we are striving for,” Acorda pointed out.

Progress in Safety and Crime Issues

This recognition also signifies the progress that the Philippines has made in addressing safety and crime issues, which have been a source of concern in the past. The PNP’s announcement, as reported by Raffy Santos on TV Patrol on Saturday, January 13, 2024, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the perception of the Philippines in the international community.

In closing, this achievement is a testament to the PNP’s dedication to their mission. It’s a significant moment that underscores the importance of effective law enforcement in shaping a country’s global image and its own citizens’ sense of security.