en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Philippines Emerges as the Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia, Reflecting Rising Trust in PNP

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Philippines Emerges as the Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia, Reflecting Rising Trust in PNP

In a striking development, the Philippines has emerged as the third safest country in Southeast Asia, as per the 2023 Global Law and Order Report by international think tank Gallup. This news was shared by the Philippine National Police (PNP), who took the opportunity to underscore the rising trust in law enforcement within the country.

Public Trust in PNP on the Rise

Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., the PNP Chief, acknowledged the achievement with humility, expressing his gratitude to the Filipino people for their faith in the PNP. This recognition is a testament to the PNP’s relentless efforts to ensure safety and maintain public order in the country. “This is a mark of the people’s trust in us, a clear indication of our commitment to safeguard our citizens,” said Acorda.

Impact on the Economy

Acorda also underscored the broader implications of this recognition, particularly its potential to boost the country’s economy. He emphasized that safety is a key driver in attracting both tourists and investors. “A safe environment is conducive to economic growth. It attracts tourists and investors, and that’s what we are striving for,” Acorda pointed out.

Progress in Safety and Crime Issues

This recognition also signifies the progress that the Philippines has made in addressing safety and crime issues, which have been a source of concern in the past. The PNP’s announcement, as reported by Raffy Santos on TV Patrol on Saturday, January 13, 2024, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the perception of the Philippines in the international community.

In closing, this achievement is a testament to the PNP’s dedication to their mission. It’s a significant moment that underscores the importance of effective law enforcement in shaping a country’s global image and its own citizens’ sense of security.

0
Philippines Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
6 mins ago
Esports and Pop Culture Collide at Asia-Pacific Predator League in Manila
Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena was abuzz with energy, excitement, and a unique fusion of pop culture and esports as the Asia-Pacific Predator League made its grand entrance. The event, hosted by Acer Philippines, held the audience spellbound with a harmonious blend of competitive esports and electrifying pop performances, proving that the world of esports
Esports and Pop Culture Collide at Asia-Pacific Predator League in Manila
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
3 hours ago
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
Philippines Ranks as Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia
3 hours ago
Philippines Ranks as Third Safest Country in Southeast Asia
Philippines Recognized as One of Southeast Asia's Safest Countries: A Testament to Public Trust in Law Enforcement
27 mins ago
Philippines Recognized as One of Southeast Asia's Safest Countries: A Testament to Public Trust in Law Enforcement
Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program
3 hours ago
Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
3 hours ago
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
Latest Headlines
World News
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
52 seconds
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
56 seconds
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
2 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
2 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
2 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
3 mins
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
3 mins
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
3 mins
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
3 mins
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
12 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app