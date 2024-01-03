en English
Business

Philippines’ DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
In a move poised to bolster the economic backbone of the Philippines, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is ready to fully launch an online training platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a spotlight on supporting local exporters. The platform, christened the PTTC-Arise Plus Training Platform, has been designed to help MSMEs navigate and adhere to international trade regulations and procedures.

Empowering Exporters: The PTTC-Arise Plus Initiative

Introduced in December, the PTTC-Arise Plus Training Platform offers six comprehensive modules that were developed throughout 2023. It is a strategic collaboration between the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC), the International Trade Center, and the European Union. The courses cover a broad spectrum of topics pertinent to exporting, such as international trade rules, rules of origin, invoicing, reducing cross-border inefficiency, exporting food to the European Union, and collaborating with freight forwarders.

A Hands-On Approach: The ‘Training for Trainers’ Program

Recognizing that self-guided online learning can be a challenge for many, the PTTC implemented a ‘training for trainers’ program towards the close of the year. This initiative ensures that participants can effectively engage with online courses and smoothly navigate the platform. These trainers will aid exporters with the learning materials and orchestrate workshops and quizzes. Nelly Nita Dillera, the PTTC executive director, underscored the value of facilitators, noting that learners often grapple to complete or fully understand the training when left to their own devices.

Ensuring Broad Participation: Collaborations and Engagements

The PTTC has also joined forces with the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) and DTI’s regional offices to ensure wide-ranging participation in the training program. The move signifies a concerted effort to empower the 99 percent of all registered businesses in the country that are MSMEs, which currently employ at least 5.4 million Filipinos. These initiatives underscore the DTI’s commitment to equip Filipino entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and knowledge to successfully navigate the international trade landscape.

Business International Relations Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

