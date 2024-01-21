Philippines' DTI Reports 5% Increase in Business Registrations, Credits Digitalization

Amidst an increasingly digital landscape, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the Philippines has reported a 5% increase in business name registrations in 2023, totaling 984,332. This marks a significant rise from the previous year, which saw 937,431 registrations. Remarkably, 88% of these registrations signified the birth of new businesses, illuminating a thriving entrepreneurial spirit within the nation.

Digitization Fuels Growth

The DTI credits its digitalization efforts for this upward trend. Since August 2023, the department has fully transitioned the registration process to an online platform, allowing applicants to process their registrations via the Business Name Registration System (BNRS) website. This transition to online applications has been identified as a crucial catalyst in the surge of registrations, with the ease and convenience of digital platforms enabling more businesses to join the commercial landscape.

The Leaders of the Pack

Among the myriad of registered businesses, sari-sari stores—local convenience stores—topped the list with 172,905 registrations. These community-centric stores were closely followed by restaurants and mobile food services, which saw 78,174 registrations. Real estate businesses also made their mark with 41,165 registrations, reflecting a diverse and vibrant business environment.

Empowering Local Businesses

Further deepening its commitment to fostering local entrepreneurship, the DTI has been encouraging the early renewal of business names through regional and provincial offices. A significant 60% of the total registered businesses were at the barangay level, with 588,118 registrations, while 221,620 were registered at the city or municipality level. In collaboration with local government units, the DTI is working relentlessly to streamline registration procedures and bolster micro, small, and medium enterprises.