Philippine's DTI Releases New Suggested Retail Price Bulletin Amid Economic Challenges

In an important development, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the Philippines has released a fresh bulletin outlining suggested retail prices (SRPs) for various commodities, highlighting price adjustments for nine grocery items. While the prices for some products remain unchanged, there has been a noticeable reduction in the weight or content of their packaging.

Shrinkflation: A Manufacturer's Tactic

This practice, commonly known as 'shrinkflation,' allows manufacturers to maintain price points while addressing increased production costs. The DTI's move comes amid the economic challenges that continue to affect the cost of goods and the purchasing power of consumers.

DTI's Role in Price Regulation

The release of the updated retail price bulletin is part of the DTI's mandate to regulate and monitor the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities. This move aims to protect consumers and ensure fair trade. The bulletin serves as a guide for consumers to be aware of the recommended pricing for various items and helps prevent overpricing in the market.

Suggested Retail Prices: A Guideline, Not a Rule

However, it is crucial to note that the suggested retail prices are not mandatory. Retailers may sell products at different prices based on market conditions and their discretion. For instance, 71 percent of the Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) listed in the bulletin have retained their prices. Furthermore, consumers are advised to check the weight and price tags of products before purchasing.

Three SKUs of coffee and six SKUs of salt have seen price adjustments, with the salt SKUs witnessing an average price increase of eight percent. The DTI has also approved higher prices for several commodities, some of which last saw a price increase nearly six years ago. Manufacturers have cited rising prices of raw materials, particularly imported ones, as the primary reasons for price considerations. Despite these adjustments, DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual emphasized that consumers still hold the power of choice.