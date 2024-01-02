en English
Business

Philippines’ DoLE Issues Guidelines for Holiday Wage Payments in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Philippines' DoLE Issues Guidelines for Holiday Wage Payments in 2024

In a country known for its vibrant festivals and deep-seated respect for tradition, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) in the Philippines has set the tone for the year by releasing guidelines for wage payments on the nation’s holidays. The advisory, issued on December 12 but only recently made public, enumerates 12 regular holidays and eight special non-working days for the current year, based on the declarations made by the Malacañang in October.

The Rules of Holiday Pay

Under the new guidelines, employees who lend their services on regular holidays are eligible for double their regular pay. Even those who choose not to work on these days may still be entitled to full pay, given certain conditions are met. Such regular holidays include significant dates like New Year’s Day, Holy Week, Day of Valor, Labor Day, Independence Day, National Heroes Day, Bonifacio Day, Christmas Day, and Rizal Day. The dates for Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha are still under consideration.

Furthermore, for those who work beyond the standard eight hours on these days, an additional 30% of their hourly rate is guaranteed as a bonus. This principle is an acknowledgment of the extra effort and time that employees contribute during these occasions.

Special Non-Working Days

The advisory also provides clear rules for special non-working days, which include Chinese New Year, Black Saturday, Ninoy Aquino Day, All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day, Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, Christmas Eve, and the last day of the year. On these days, the ‘no work, no pay’ principle is in effect, unless company policies or agreements dictate otherwise.

Employees who do work on these special non-working days will receive an additional 30% of their basic wage for the first eight hours. Any overtime work on these days will also be compensated with an extra 30% of the hourly rate.

A Balanced Approach

This balanced approach to holiday pay by the DoLE is a testament to the country’s commitment to both honoring its rich cultural heritage and ensuring the welfare of its workforce. It’s a delicate balance between the joyous celebration of age-old traditions and the practical considerations of modern-day employment. As the Philippines steps into the new year, these guidelines provide a clear roadmap for both employers and employees, ensuring that the nation’s holidays are both a time of celebration and fair compensation.

Business Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

