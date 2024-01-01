en English
Energy

Philippines’ DOE Concludes First-Ever Microgrid Bidding, Maharlika Consortium Emerges Solo Bidder

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Philippines’ DOE Concludes First-Ever Microgrid Bidding, Maharlika Consortium Emerges Solo Bidder

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Energy (DOE) in the Philippines has wrapped up its inaugural competitive selection process (CSP) for the development of microgrid systems. This process, a first in the nation, is targeted at electrifying unserved and underserved regions. Despite the process initially attracting nine pre-qualified bidders, only the Maharlika Consortium submitted proposals.

Maharlika Consortium Takes the Lead

The Maharlika Consortium, a partnership of Clean Power Holdings Inc., CleanGrid Partners based in Singapore, and WEnergy Global, put forward six comprehensive bid proposals. These proposals covered eight lots, focusing on provinces such as Cebu, Quezon, and Palawan. These proposals have successfully made it through the initial evaluation and are presently endorsed for bid evaluation.

(Read Also: Post-New Year’s Eve Celebrations: Philippines Sees Surge in Fireworks-Related Injuries)

Expecting Results and Future Steps

With results anticipated by February 20, 2024, the DOE is poised to proceed with the post-qualification process, should the proposal meet all requirements. This could potentially lead to a notice of award issuance in March 2024. Although the DOE recognizes the limited participation in this initial CSP, it deems the process a triumph and has plans to apply improvements in the next round of bidding, scheduled for 2024.

(Read Also: Philippines Sees Mixed Fuel Price Adjustments as 2024 Begins)

The MGSP CSP Initiative – A Step Towards Full Electrification

The MGSP CSP initiative, part of the government’s efforts to electrify 98 declared unserved and underserved areas across the Philippines, had these areas grouped into 49 lots for the bidding process. The overall goal of the DOE is to achieve 100% household electrification by 2028, a testament to the department’s commitment to improving the country’s energy infrastructure.

Energy Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

