Philippines’ DOE Concludes First-Ever Microgrid Bidding, Maharlika Consortium Emerges Solo Bidder

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Energy (DOE) in the Philippines has wrapped up its inaugural competitive selection process (CSP) for the development of microgrid systems. This process, a first in the nation, is targeted at electrifying unserved and underserved regions. Despite the process initially attracting nine pre-qualified bidders, only the Maharlika Consortium submitted proposals.

Maharlika Consortium Takes the Lead

The Maharlika Consortium, a partnership of Clean Power Holdings Inc., CleanGrid Partners based in Singapore, and WEnergy Global, put forward six comprehensive bid proposals. These proposals covered eight lots, focusing on provinces such as Cebu, Quezon, and Palawan. These proposals have successfully made it through the initial evaluation and are presently endorsed for bid evaluation.

Expecting Results and Future Steps

With results anticipated by February 20, 2024, the DOE is poised to proceed with the post-qualification process, should the proposal meet all requirements. This could potentially lead to a notice of award issuance in March 2024. Although the DOE recognizes the limited participation in this initial CSP, it deems the process a triumph and has plans to apply improvements in the next round of bidding, scheduled for 2024.

The MGSP CSP Initiative – A Step Towards Full Electrification

The MGSP CSP initiative, part of the government’s efforts to electrify 98 declared unserved and underserved areas across the Philippines, had these areas grouped into 49 lots for the bidding process. The overall goal of the DOE is to achieve 100% household electrification by 2028, a testament to the department’s commitment to improving the country’s energy infrastructure.

