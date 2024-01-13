en English
Philippines’ DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Philippines' DMW Steps Up to Support OFWs Displaced by New Zealand Company Closure

In a decisive response to the sudden closure of skilled labor hire agency ELE in New Zealand, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in the Philippines is stepping up to provide financial support to the affected Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). The shutdown, which occurred a mere four days before Christmas, left 452 OFWs without income for the last two weeks of a tumultuous year.

Mitigating the Impact

Thus far, 107 Filipino workers have received aid in the form of 1,050 New Zealand dollars each, equivalent to approximately PHP 36,000. The DMW has plans to extend this aid to an additional 72 workers, and eventually, to all 345 individuals affected by the abrupt closure. Beyond monetary assistance, the DMW is taking a proactive stand to help the displaced workers secure new employment opportunities in New Zealand.

Collaborative Efforts

Several New Zealand employers, recognizing the skills and work ethic of the displaced OFWs, have expressed interest in hiring them. The Migrant Workers Office (MWO), a sector of the DMW, is actively facilitating these employment prospects, ensuring a smooth transition for the workers and their potential employers. This collaborative effort demonstrates the DMW’s commitment to the welfare of its migrant workforce.

Lessons from the Past

In a press statement, DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan emphasized the department’s proactive approach, drawing parallels with a similar situation previously encountered in Saudi Arabia. This precedent serves as a guide for the DMW, informing their strategies and helping avoid delays in compensation that were witnessed in the past. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva echoed these sentiments, expressing concern over the situation and stressing the need for prompt action.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is extending its support to approximately 100 other Filipinos in New Zealand who have residency status and different concerns. The DMW and DFA are also evaluating the need for repatriation assistance, although many OFWs have established their lives in New Zealand with their families.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

