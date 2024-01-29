Philippines' DICT Offers 25K Slots for Free ICT Training to Enhance Digital Competency

In an unprecedented move that underlines the importance of technological literacy in the 21st century, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in the Philippines has opened 25,000 application slots for free Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training courses. The beneficiaries of this initiative are the government employees, faculty, and students from state and local public universities, aiming to enhance the ICT skills and competencies within the public sector and the academic community in the country.

A Broad Spectrum of Subjects

The courses offered in this initiative cover a broad array of subjects, including Python programming, big data, digital transformation, cloud computing, software engineering, digital marketing, web development, mobile application development, and graphic design. This comprehensive selection of subjects seeks to empower the beneficiaries with skills that are in high demand in today’s digitally driven world.

Flexible Learning Method

The courses are designed to be self-paced, allowing the learners to progress at their own speed and convenience. This flexibility is especially beneficial for working professionals and students who can integrate the learning process into their existing schedules. The registration for these courses will remain open until December 2024, providing ample time for interested individuals to take advantage of this opportunity.

Enhancing Technological Literacy

This initiative by DICT is a significant stride towards enhancing technological literacy in the Philippines. By offering these free ICT courses, it aims to equip the public sector and the academic community with the necessary skills to navigate and thrive in the digital landscape. Moreover, by focusing on globally relevant subjects such as Python programming, big data, and digital transformation, it ensures that the beneficiaries are well-prepared to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the digital age.