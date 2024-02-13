Philippines Collaborates with Japanese Firms to Convert Food Waste into Energy and Soil Conditioner

Mandaue City, Cebu, Philippines - A trailblazing collaboration is taking shape in the heart of the Philippines, as local government teams up with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and two Japanese firms to reimagine food waste management. The goal? To convert discarded food into energy, soil conditioner, or animal feeds, fostering a circular economy and fighting climate change in the process.

A Collaboration for the Future

Guun Co. Ltd. and Takematsu Shoji Co. Ltd., both seasoned players in waste management, are joining forces with JICA and the local government of Mandaue City to explore the feasibility of repurposing food waste. With Guun's experience in handling Cebu's Inayawan landfill and Takematsu Shoji's expertise in operating a large-scale food waste recycling facility in Yokohama City, this partnership is poised to make significant strides in waste reduction and energy production.

Promoting a Circular Economy

The initiative aims to promote a circular economy, a model that focuses on reusing, repairing, and recycling resources to minimize waste and reduce carbon emissions. By reimagining food waste as a valuable resource, this collaboration seeks to create a sustainable and resilient system that benefits both the environment and the local community.

Combatting Climate Change

JICA believes that this cooperation could play a crucial role in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and mitigating climate change in the Philippines. According to the Asian Development Bank, the country's waste generation is expected to double by 2030, making waste management a critical challenge. By turning food waste into energy, soil conditioner, or animal feeds, this collaboration not only addresses this challenge but also contributes to a greener and more sustainable future.

As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, innovative partnerships like this one offer a glimmer of hope. By harnessing the power of collaboration and the ingenuity of experienced waste management firms, Mandaue City is taking a significant step towards a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

In summary, Mandaue City in Cebu, Philippines is teaming up with JICA and two Japanese waste management firms, Guun Co. Ltd. and Takematsu Shoji Co. Ltd., to investigate the potential of transforming food waste into energy, soil conditioner, or animal feeds. This initiative aims to foster a circular economy and contribute to the global fight against climate change by reducing carbon dioxide emissions.