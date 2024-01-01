en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Philippines’ CHED Discontinues Senior High School Program in State and Local Universities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
Philippines’ CHED Discontinues Senior High School Program in State and Local Universities

In a landmark decision that will have far-reaching implications for the Philippines’ educational landscape, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has announced the discontinuation of the Senior High School (SHS) Program in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs). This policy shift aligns with CHED’s previous directives, namely CMO Nos. 32 and 33, issued in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

End of an Era

Under these directives, the involvement of SUCs and LUCs in SHS was to be confined to the K-12 transition period, spanning the school years 2016-2017 to 2020-2021. Now, with the conclusion of that transition period, the time has come for SUCs and LUCs to disengage from the basic education sector.

Financial Implications for SUCs and LUCs

Beginning with the school year 2023-2024, there will be no new beneficiaries of Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) from SUCs and LUCs. The only exception to this rule will be students currently in Grade 11, who will be allowed to enter Grade 12 in order to complete their basic education. However, even these students will not be eligible to receive vouchers.

In light of these changes, CHED Chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has instructed SUC Presidents and Officers-In-Charge (OICs) to communicate the policy shift to their respective Boards. They have also been directed to assess the financial impact of this transition and to prepare for the fiscal challenges that may arise.

Enrollment Cap for Laboratory Schools

While SUCs and LUCs with laboratory schools will still be allowed to accept enrollees, they will no longer receive vouchers. Additionally, in accordance with CMO No. 32 Series of 2015, these schools will be required to adhere to an enrollment cap of 750 students. This cap is designed to ensure that laboratory schools do not expand beyond their capacity to provide quality education.

0
Education Philippines Policy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mychal Threets: Spreading 'Library Joy' and Transforming Public Libraries Through Social Media

By Waqas Arain

New Year's Resolutions to Combat Climate Change: A Guide to Individual Action

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Declining College Enrollment in the U.S.: Causes and Possible Solutions

By Safak Costu

Rethinking the Value of a College Degree: Career Prospects, Earnings, and Regrets

By BNN Correspondents

FAFSA Online Launch Delayed: Implications for Students Aiming for 2024 ...
@Education · 1 hour
FAFSA Online Launch Delayed: Implications for Students Aiming for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Ghana’s Despite Science and Maths Quiz 2024: Celebrities Step into the Academic Arena

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's Despite Science and Maths Quiz 2024: Celebrities Step into the Academic Arena
Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S. Triumphs in National Science and Maths Quiz: A Spotlight on Ghana’s Academic Excellence

By Ebenezer Mensah

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S. Triumphs in National Science and Maths Quiz: A Spotlight on Ghana's Academic Excellence
IIM Lucknow Noida Campus Invites Applications for Junior Assistant Role

By Rafia Tasleem

IIM Lucknow Noida Campus Invites Applications for Junior Assistant Role
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms

By BNN Correspondents

President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
Latest Headlines
World News
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
27 seconds
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
43 seconds
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
59 seconds
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
2 mins
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
3 mins
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
4 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
4 mins
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
48 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
60 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app