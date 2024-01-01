Philippines’ CHED Discontinues Senior High School Program in State and Local Universities

In a landmark decision that will have far-reaching implications for the Philippines’ educational landscape, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has announced the discontinuation of the Senior High School (SHS) Program in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs). This policy shift aligns with CHED’s previous directives, namely CMO Nos. 32 and 33, issued in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

End of an Era

Under these directives, the involvement of SUCs and LUCs in SHS was to be confined to the K-12 transition period, spanning the school years 2016-2017 to 2020-2021. Now, with the conclusion of that transition period, the time has come for SUCs and LUCs to disengage from the basic education sector.

Financial Implications for SUCs and LUCs

Beginning with the school year 2023-2024, there will be no new beneficiaries of Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) from SUCs and LUCs. The only exception to this rule will be students currently in Grade 11, who will be allowed to enter Grade 12 in order to complete their basic education. However, even these students will not be eligible to receive vouchers.

In light of these changes, CHED Chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has instructed SUC Presidents and Officers-In-Charge (OICs) to communicate the policy shift to their respective Boards. They have also been directed to assess the financial impact of this transition and to prepare for the fiscal challenges that may arise.

Enrollment Cap for Laboratory Schools

While SUCs and LUCs with laboratory schools will still be allowed to accept enrollees, they will no longer receive vouchers. Additionally, in accordance with CMO No. 32 Series of 2015, these schools will be required to adhere to an enrollment cap of 750 students. This cap is designed to ensure that laboratory schools do not expand beyond their capacity to provide quality education.