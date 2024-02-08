Philippines Celebrates ISO Excellence Award for Rico Cabangon's Bamboo Standardization Efforts

In a milestone moment for the Philippines, Rico Cabangon, the officer-in-charge of the DOST Forest Products Research and Development Institute, has been honored with the prestigious International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Excellence Award. This recognition, bestowed on January 22, marks a significant stride in the global recognition of Filipino expertise and the country's potential in the bamboo and rattan industry.

A Pioneering Effort in Bamboo Standardization

Cabangon's distinguished work in the standardization of bamboo and rattan furniture has been the cornerstone of his accolade. His leadership in the working group on bamboo for furniture and his instrumental role in developing the ISO 6128:2023 standard have been particularly noted. This standard, which outlines the requirements and testing methods for laminated bamboo products used in indoor furniture, is poised to enhance the international trade and market competitiveness of these products.

A Filipino First in the ISO Hall of Fame

As the first Filipino expert to receive such recognition from the ISO, Cabangon's award is a testament to the country's growing influence in the global arena. The award also reflects the successful elevation of the Philippine National Standard, PNS 2099:2015 Engineered Bamboo for general-purpose - Specification, into an International Standard.

A Call to Fortify Bamboo Product Standards

Science Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. seized the opportunity to underscore the importance of developing more standards and testing facilities for bamboo products, including its application as a structural material. "This recognition is not just for Dr. Cabangon, but for the Philippines as a whole," he said. "It highlights the potential of our bamboo industry and the need to invest in its development."

Cabangon's contributions extend beyond his work with the ISO. As the chair of the Department of Trade and Industry's Bureau of Philippine Standards Technical Committee on Bamboo and Rattan, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry's standards and regulations.

As the world increasingly looks to sustainable materials, the story of Rico Cabangon serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of perseverance and innovation. His work in bamboo standardization not only elevates the Philippines' standing in the global market but also paves the way for a greener, more sustainable future.

In the grand tapestry of global advancements, Cabangon's achievement stands as a vibrant thread, weaving together the narratives of human ingenuity, environmental stewardship, and the pursuit of excellence. His story is a reminder that even in the most trying times, there is always room for progress and the potential for greatness.