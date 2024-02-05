Philippines Catalyzes Green Hydrogen Movement with Comprehensive Incentive Scheme

The Department of Energy (DoE) in the Philippines has embarked on a comprehensive initiative aimed at promoting the production and use of hydrogen as a clean energy source. This move, characterized by a series of incentives, particularly targets green hydrogen, which is produced either through electrolysis using renewable energy sources or by processing biogas or biomass.

Defining Green Hydrogen

Interestingly, the country's definition of green hydrogen does not set a carbon emissions threshold. This is a departure from the policies of many other nations and underscores the Philippines' unique approach to clean energy. The incentives for hydrogen production are broad and enticing, including tax breaks, duty exemptions on equipment and materials, and tax exemption on carbon credits. Additionally, there are tax credits on domestic capital equipment and services.

Incentives Extend Beyond Production

These initiatives are not limited to the production of hydrogen. They also cover its utilization, particularly in transportation, with hydrogen fuel cells being a focal point. The research and development in hydrogen technologies, including the manufacturing of related equipment, are also incentivized, presenting similar tax and customs benefits.

The Nuclear Power Debate

In an intriguing twist, the Philippine government has shown openness to the potential of producing hydrogen from nuclear energy, with incentives also applicable to this method. This development comes amidst ongoing discussions about the possible activation of the Bataan nuclear power plant. This facility, constructed in the 1980s, was never commissioned due to safety concerns after the Chernobyl disaster. The World Nuclear Association states that there is active consideration for either reviving the Bataan plant or building a new one, potentially a small modular reactor.

Current State of Hydrogen Projects

Despite these policy strides, the Philippines has not yet seen a surge in hydrogen project announcements. The exception is a planned facility by French company HDF. In addition, last year, the government expressed intentions to facilitate the exploration of subsurface natural hydrogen, potentially indicating more developments on the horizon.