Philippines' Breakthrough in Mining Rehabilitation: Bioremediation Technology Revives Land

Revolutionizing the restoration of mined-out areas, Dr. Nelly Aggangan and the Department of Science and Technology-National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST-NRCP) have pioneered a microbial technology under the Greening Mined-out Areas in the Philippines (GMAP) project. This innovative approach, proven in a 35-year abandoned copper mine in Mogpog, Marinduque, challenges environmental damage with the Marinduque Bioremediation Protocol, offering a hopeful future for similar sites nationwide.

Advertisment

The Power of Bioremediation

Bioremediation emerges as a cost-efficient, effective strategy, breathing life into dead soils using beneficial soil microorganisms. This protocol, developed through GMAP, showcases the successful revival of native flora in areas once thought irreparable. Emer Gastiada, an associate member of the NRCP, highlights the protocol's adaptability across various mining sites, regardless of the heavy metals present, provided its guidelines are strictly adhered to.

Indigenous Species at the Forefront of Reforestation

Advertisment

The use of native plant species such as lahi-lahi, narra, and mangkono, in conjunction with microbial technology, underscores the importance of preserving local biodiversity. This method not only ensures the reforestation of mined areas but also safeguards the indigenous ecosystem from potential threats posed by exotic species. The project's expansion to nickel and gold mined-out sites in Surigao underscores its scalability and effectiveness, with visible growth and revitalization observed in less than three years.

Future Endeavors and Legislative Support

With the ambitious goal of re-greening all mined-out areas in the Philippines by 2033, Dr. Aggangan's team seeks to extend their project to Palawan and Leyte by 2025, inviting partners and collaborators to join their cause. The initiative has garnered support from the House of Representatives, with suggestions to update the Philippine Mining Act to include bioremediation terms and involve Indigenous Peoples in the rehabilitation process. This endorsement signifies a pivotal step towards sustainable mining practices and environmental stewardship.

The journey of GMAP from a single project to a nationwide initiative exemplifies the transformative power of science and community in addressing environmental challenges. As GMAP continues to expand its reach, it offers a beacon of hope for the sustainable restoration of mined-out landscapes, proving that with innovation and collaboration, even the most damaged ecosystems can be revived.