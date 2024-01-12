en English
Automotive

Philippines Braces for Fuel Price Hike Amidst Talks of Major Investment in Modern Jeepney Production

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Philippines Braces for Fuel Price Hike Amidst Talks of Major Investment in Modern Jeepney Production

In a move that is set to affect Filipino motorists, an increase in diesel and kerosene prices has been forecasted for the upcoming week. This is happening at a time when a proposal for the government to increase the subsidy for the purchase of modern jeepneys is on the table. Adding to this, E-Francisco Motors Corp., a local jeepney manufacturer with a rich history of 77 years, has announced potentially game-changing discussions with Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) for a whooping $200 million investment, which is approximately P11 billion.

Revitalizing the PUV Modernization Program

This colossal investment is aimed at accelerating the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program. CEO Elmer Francisco of E-Francisco Motors Corp. has indicated that the investment would significantly reduce costs and fast-track the production of electric jeepneys, catalyzing the pace of the modernization program. He further affirmed the benefits of a government partnership, stating that it would simplify regulatory processes. Despite previous attempts to engage the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) before the inception of MIC, E-Francisco Motors Corp. alleges to have been overlooked.

Competitive Edge in the Market

The company has been in the business of producing jeepneys for close to eight decades and currently provides modern jeepneys priced at P985,000. This cost is substantially lower than the P3 million price tag placed by Chinese competitors. In the light of the projected increase in diesel and kerosene prices, the proposed government subsidy and the potential investment from MIC, E-Francisco Motors Corp. appears to be a promising player in the market of modern jeepneys.

Implications of the Price Increase

As to the expected hike in diesel and kerosene prices, it is largely attributed to the four-day trading in MOPS, conflicts in the Middle East, and inventory alterations in the US. The Assistant Director of the Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau has provided specific price increase ranges for both diesel and kerosene. Additionally, current retail price ranges for gasoline, diesel, and kerosene in Metro Manila have been provided.

Automotive Business Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

