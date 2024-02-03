Philippines Boosts Rice Industry with Supply Chain Development MOU

In a significant move to fortify the country's rice industry, the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in the Philippines have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to kickstart the Integrated Rice Supply Chain Development program. This initiative aims to revamp the rice supply chain, introduce an online B2B market platform, open alternative marketing avenues, boost rice farmers' incomes, and ensure affordable rice for consumers.

Revitalizing the Rice Industry

The MOU, signed on Friday, marks a crucial step in enhancing the efficiency of the market and supply chain while uplifting the quality and market recognition of Philippine rice. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. underscored the program's objective, highlighting its potential to revolutionize the rice supply chain and potentially uplift the Philippines' agricultural products on the global stage.

Collaboration for Progress

The collaboration between the DA, DTI, and NIA is a testament to the concerted efforts to drive growth in a sector that's vital to the Philippines. Agriculture accounts for nine percent of the gross domestic product and employs about 25 percent of the country's labor force, which totaled 49.7 million people as of November last year.

A Global Partnership

In addition to domestic efforts, the Philippines has also sought international cooperation to bolster its rice industry. A memorandum of understanding was signed with Vietnam, ensuring a steady supply of 1.5 to 2 million metric tons of white rice annually. It also opens avenues for information exchange on rice production, tackling illegal rice trade, and ensuring food safety and plant health compliance. The agreement further cements bilateral relations in agriculture, covering high-value crops, livestock, aquaculture, and post-harvest facilities.