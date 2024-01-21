Philippines Boosts Public Transportation with Major Railway Projects

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) in the Philippines is set to jump-start the bidding procedure for the operations and maintenance (O&M) of two pivotal railway projects in the latter half of 2024. The focus is on the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) and the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), a strategic move that underlines the department's dedication to advancing public transportation infrastructure.

Progress and Prospects of MMSP

The MMSP construction is in full swing, with the target of wrapping up the first segment by 2027 and achieving full operations by 2029. Envisioned as a 36-kilometer railway with 17 stations, the MMSP aims to connect Valenzuela City to NAIA Terminal 3, significantly reducing the travel time from 1.5 hours to a mere 35 minutes. The project is projected to cater to approximately 370,000 passengers daily in its initial year, with the capacity to scale up to 1 million passengers per day in the following years.

NSCR: The Future of Commute

The NSCR, a part of the Build Better More Program, is anticipated to kick off partial operations from Valenzuela to Malolos in 2027 and attain full operation by the third quarter of 2029. This extensive 148-kilometer network with 37 stations and 464 train cars is expected to revolutionize daily commute by serving over a million passengers once it is fully operational. The NSCR will significantly reduce the travel time between Clark, Pampanga, and Calamba, Laguna to just two hours.

Integrated Operations for Seamless Travel

Adding to the appeal of these projects is the planned integration of the MMSP with the NSCR system, promising seamless travel between the two. This initiative is a testament to the DOTr's commitment towards enhancing connectivity and improving the commuting experience for the public, thereby transforming the landscape of public transportation in the Philippines.