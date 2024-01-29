Philippines: Agency Workers and PWDs' Employment Across Industries

In the Philippines, a significant proportion of agency workers find themselves engaged in roles such as janitors, security guards, and factory workers. As per the data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released in August 2022, over half of the agency workers equating to 373,691 individuals, are employed in these roles out of a total of 590,779 agency workers.

Industry Breakdown of Agency Worker Employment

When broken down by industry, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply industry tops the chart with 78.2% of establishments hiring agency workers. This is closely followed by real estate activities at 62.8% and human health and social work activities (excluding public work activities) at 60.3%. Agency workers also fill roles in repair, maintenance, construction services, packaging, and warehousing.

Employment of Persons with Disabilities

Shifting focus to the employment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), the data reveals that establishments with 20 or more workers employed 11,134 PWDs. A majority of these PWDs, 7,303 to be precise, find employment in the services industry, particularly in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and administrative and support service activities. Manufacturing industry ranks at the top when it comes to employing PWDs, with 3,125 workers. The mining and quarrying industry and the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry employed the fewest PWDs.

Overview of Worker Employment

As of August 2022, the total number of workers employed in formal establishments with 20 or more employees stood at 5.37 million, marking a slight increase from previous years. The major industry groups employing the most workers include administrative and support service activities, manufacturing, and wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.