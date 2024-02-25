Philippines Adjusts Import Ban, Greenlights Milk and By-Products from Four Countries Amid LSD Concerns

In a move that has stirred both relief and concern, the Philippines' Agriculture Secretary, Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., has revised an earlier ban on the importation of certain animal products from Thailand, Russia, South Korea, and Libya. This revision now permits the importation of milk, milk products, and other specific animal by-products, despite persistent worries over Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), a condition that has considerable economic implications for the cattle industry. The decision, encapsulated in Memorandum Circular No. 6, aims to balance the need for importation with stringent health safeguards.

A Delicate Balancing Act

The initial prohibition, designed to prevent LSD's introduction into the Philippine archipelago, targeted live cattle and buffalo, including their semen and embryos. However, Laurel's updated directive specifies that certain products—namely skeletal muscle meat, casings, gelatin, and the like—are deemed safe for import, contingent on a veterinary certificate from the country of origin confirming pasteurization. This nuanced approach seeks to mitigate the entry risk of LSD through imports while ensuring that the country does not face a shortage of non-risk animal products.

The revision comes amid ongoing LSD outbreaks in the mentioned countries, as reported by the World Organization for Animal Health. These outbreaks pose a significant threat to cattle, with impacts ranging from physical ailments to severe economic losses for farmers and industries reliant on cattle products. By allowing the importation of certain goods, the Philippines aims to strike a balance between maintaining its agricultural biosecurity and ensuring the availability of essential commodities.

Conditions and Clarifications

Under the revised guidelines, only products that have undergone specific processing methods to eliminate the risk of LSD transmission will be allowed entry. These methods include pasteurization for milk and milk products, and heat treatment for other specified by-products. Additionally, all shipments must be accompanied by international veterinary certificates attesting to the safety of the products in question.

This decision aligns with the guidance provided in a recent circular issued by the Department of Agriculture, which outlines the conditions for allowing certain products from these countries. Notably, the circular explicitly excludes products such as meal and flour from blood, meat other than skeletal muscle, or bones from bovines and water buffaloes from the temporary ban. The stipulation ensures that only products with a negligible risk of transmitting LSD are permitted into the country.

Implications and Reactions

The revision of the ban has elicited mixed reactions from various stakeholders. On one hand, it has been welcomed by industries that rely on the importation of these animal products, providing them with a reprieve from potential shortages. On the other hand, concerns persist regarding the effectiveness of the measures in place to prevent the introduction of LSD into the Philippines.

Experts emphasize the importance of stringent monitoring and compliance with the set guidelines to ensure that the risk of LSD transmission remains minimal. The move also underscores the dynamic nature of agricultural policies, which must constantly evolve in response to emerging threats and global market demands.

As the Philippines navigates this complex issue, the decision to revise the importation ban represents a calculated risk. It reflects a broader strategy aimed at safeguarding the nation's agricultural sector while accommodating the realities of international trade and disease management. As such, it is a testament to the ongoing efforts to balance public health concerns with economic necessities in an interconnected world.