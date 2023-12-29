Philippine Transport Groups Stage Protest Caravan Amidst PUVMP Controversy

Transport groups in the Philippines have taken to the streets in a protest caravan, a collective demonstration of dissent that has sparked a wave of attention across the country. The protest began at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman campus and is currently making its way towards Quezon Avenue, a route designed to maximize visibility and impact.

A Cry for Justice

The protest caravan is a manifestation of the transport sector’s concerns over undisclosed issues. The movement involves a convoy of vehicles associated with the transport groups, who have joined forces to give voice to their grievances. However, the specific reasons for the protest and the scale of participation remain undisclosed.

The Battle Against PUVMP

In a recent development, transport groups PISTON and MANIBELA filed a motion to expedite their Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) petition against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) program. The motion was filed mere days before the deadline for franchise consolidation. The Supreme Court has sought comments from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) within a 10-day window.

Transport Groups’ Grievances

LTFRB released a circular outlining the guidelines for PUVMP implementation. These guidelines, however, have drawn criticism from transport groups, who argue that they lead to the loss of livelihood among operators and drivers. According to estimates, approximately 73% of operators in the National Capital Region (NCR) have yet to undergo franchise consolidation. This has raised concerns about route rationalization, particularly in Metro Manila.

The protest caravan is a testament to the transport groups’ determined fight against the issues they face. As the convoy moves towards Quezon Avenue, the country awaits the response of the authorities, and the impact this demonstration will have on the future of the transport sector in the Philippines.