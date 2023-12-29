en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Philippine Transport Groups Stage Protest Caravan Amidst PUVMP Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:43 pm EST
Philippine Transport Groups Stage Protest Caravan Amidst PUVMP Controversy

Transport groups in the Philippines have taken to the streets in a protest caravan, a collective demonstration of dissent that has sparked a wave of attention across the country. The protest began at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman campus and is currently making its way towards Quezon Avenue, a route designed to maximize visibility and impact.

A Cry for Justice

The protest caravan is a manifestation of the transport sector’s concerns over undisclosed issues. The movement involves a convoy of vehicles associated with the transport groups, who have joined forces to give voice to their grievances. However, the specific reasons for the protest and the scale of participation remain undisclosed.

The Battle Against PUVMP

In a recent development, transport groups PISTON and MANIBELA filed a motion to expedite their Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) petition against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) program. The motion was filed mere days before the deadline for franchise consolidation. The Supreme Court has sought comments from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) within a 10-day window.

Transport Groups’ Grievances

LTFRB released a circular outlining the guidelines for PUVMP implementation. These guidelines, however, have drawn criticism from transport groups, who argue that they lead to the loss of livelihood among operators and drivers. According to estimates, approximately 73% of operators in the National Capital Region (NCR) have yet to undergo franchise consolidation. This has raised concerns about route rationalization, particularly in Metro Manila.

The protest caravan is a testament to the transport groups’ determined fight against the issues they face. As the convoy moves towards Quezon Avenue, the country awaits the response of the authorities, and the impact this demonstration will have on the future of the transport sector in the Philippines.

0
Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Filipino Celebrities Reflect on 2023 and Share Hopes for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Tragedy: Driver's Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank

By BNN Correspondents

Makati City Rings in 2024 with Regine Velasquez-led New Year's Bash

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Community Celebration at Quezon Memorial ...
@Philippines · 2 hours
Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Community Celebration at Quezon Memorial ...
heart comment 0
PUV Operators Rush to Meet Franchise Consolidation Deadline Amid Regulatory Compliance

By BNN Correspondents

PUV Operators Rush to Meet Franchise Consolidation Deadline Amid Regulatory Compliance
Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan

By BNN Correspondents

Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan
Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo
Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on ‘Boga’ and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year’s Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year's Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
4 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
5 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
6 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
18 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
40 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
45 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
49 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
50 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
52 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
45 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app