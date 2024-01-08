en English
Philippine Supreme Court Suspends Lawyer in Yanson Family Feud for Gross Misconduct

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Philippine Supreme Court Suspends Lawyer in Yanson Family Feud for Gross Misconduct

In a recent development in the ongoing litigation saga involving the Yanson family, the Supreme Court of the Philippines has imposed a one-year suspension on lawyer Jun Maxwell Orlina. The disciplinary action comes in response to Orlina’s gross misconduct during a contentious period of disputes within the Yanson family, which controls Asia’s largest bus fleet.

The Yanson Family Feud

The Yanson family’s legal battles have been making headlines since the demise of their patriarch, Ricardo Yanson, in 2015. The family’s internal disputes have primarily centered around control of their business empire, including Vallacar Transit Incorporated (VTI), the largest bus company in Asia.

The Misconduct of Lawyer Jun Maxwell Orlina

The Supreme Court’s decision to suspend Orlina was a response to a complaint filed in 2019 by Roy and Emily Yanson. Orlina was accused of falsely certifying a quorum during a special stockholders’ meeting for VTI on August 19, 2019. The charges against Orlina were investigated by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Commission on Bar Discipline (IBP-CBD), which found Orlina guilty of making false statements about VTI shareholdings and falsely certifying the existence of a quorum.

Supreme Court Upholds IBP Findings

The Supreme Court upheld the findings of the IBP-CBD, concluding that the faction led by the Yanson 4 owned the majority shares of VTI. Therefore, the board meeting that ousted Leo Ray Yanson as VTI president and saw the appointment of Roy as the new president had a valid quorum. Conversely, the special stockholders’ meeting called by Leo Ray lacked the necessary quorum for conducting business. The Supreme Court condemned Orlina’s actions as a violation of the lawyer’s oath and the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability.

This decision made on August 9, 2023, but not published on the Supreme Court’s website until December 18, 2023, adds a new dimension to the ongoing Yanson family legal drama.

Business Law Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

