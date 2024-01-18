Philippine Stock Market Takes a Hit as Index Falls to 6,510 Points

In a surprising turn of events, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) experienced a stark decline, with the index falling to 6,510 points. This unexpected downturn was attributed to an upsurge in profit-taking activities by investors, leading to a performance that contradicted the trends of regional market recoveries.

The Downfall of the Market

The local shares closed weak on Thursday, with the Philippine Stock Exchange index shedding 61.64 points and the All Shares correspondingly declining by 25.45 points. This downturn in the stock market is directly tied to the issue of 'Philippine stock market decline'.

The Effort to Democratize the Market

The PSE has been working diligently towards democratizing the market, aiming to make it more accessible to retail investors. The president and CEO, Ramon S. Monzon, is resolute in his commitment to expanding the product portfolio, enhancing market liquidity, and exploring new growth areas. The PSE has also implemented a series of reforms designed to reduce stock transaction tax and dividend tax.

Anticipated Capital Raising and Future Projections

In anticipation of the future, the PSE envisions capital raising to reach P175 billion. This expectation is predicated on the prospects of rate cuts by the central bank and increased foreign investment pledges that would stimulate consumption and generate job opportunities. Despite the recent decline, the PSE remains optimistic about the potential growth and recovery of the Philippine stock market.