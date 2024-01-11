en English
Philippine Stock Market Soars on Anticipated Cooler US Inflation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
The Philippine stock market has seen a positive surge, closing higher at 6,613, and it’s all down to investor expectations of a cooler inflation rate in the United States for December. This optimism is fuelled by the belief that a less aggressive inflation figure could potentially ease monetary policies, reducing pressure on global markets, including the Philippines.

Wall Street and Asia Rallies Impact Philippine Stocks

Driving this positive movement in the Philippine stock market is the ripple effect of Wall Street and Asia rallies. The 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index surged 67.62 points, or 1.03 percent, while the broader all-shares index went up by 26.12 points, marking a 0.75 percent increase. This rising trend reflects the increasing exposure of foreign investors to the local equities market.

Anticipation of US Inflation Data

Investors worldwide, and particularly in Asia, are holding their breath, awaiting the release of major US inflation data that could potentially impact the Federal Reserve’s timetable for interest rate cuts. The Philippine stock market, in particular, rallied in anticipation of this data, coupled with the World Bank’s positive outlook on the country’s economy. The Philippine Stock Exchange index saw a 1.03 percent rise, with a total value turnover of P5.3 billion. The US Consumer Price Index report is under intense scrutiny, as it is expected to significantly influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on rate cuts.

Positive Cues from Wall Street

The Philippine Stock Exchange index’s closing higher aligns with the recovery in Wall Street, which has been bolstered by positive cues from the decline in US long-term treasury yields and strong November labor data. Investors across Asia are eagerly awaiting the next set of US inflation numbers, with the US Consumer Price Index expected to show a rise in headline inflation, reinforcing bets for Fed cuts. The positive sentiment across the region’s equities markets comes ahead of December’s US Consumer Price Index reading, due to be published on Thursday.

Business International Relations Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

