Philippine Senator Raffy Tulfo Engages Singapore Executives on Energy Investment

On January 14th, in a bid to bolster investment in the Philippine energy sector, Senator Raffy Tulfo, Chairperson of the Committee on Energy, met with a group of influential business executives in Singapore. Notable figures at the dinner meeting included Lavan Thiru of Infrastructure Asia, Farchad Kaviani of SUEZ, Renee Mison of Go Circular, Kunal Shah of Anaergia, and Jens Moller of Ramboll.

Exploring Waste-to-Energy Opportunities

The core of the discussion revolved around the potential of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) systems in the Philippines. Delineating the potential benefits and the challenges that such a system may encounter, the executives shared their experiences and insights from their respective regions. The conversation also delved into the complexities of operating a WTE system, shedding light on the intricate dynamics of environmental and economic factors.

Policy Proposals and Business Challenges

Furthermore, the executives proposed policies and solutions that could facilitate a successful WTE system implementation in the Philippines. The discussion extended to the broader business landscape, with the executives expressing their concerns about the barriers faced when establishing businesses in the country. They indicated the need for a more conducive business environment to encourage investment and growth.

Commitment to Energy Sector Development

In response to these concerns, Senator Tulfo provided assurances of his full support, especially for foreign investors interested in the energy sector. He underscored the significance of the insights gained from the meeting, emphasizing how they would aid the advancement of his WTE Bill. The bill, currently undergoing its second reading in the Senate, seeks to establish a robust WTE system in the Philippines, presenting a potentially transformative solution to the country’s energy and waste management challenges.