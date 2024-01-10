Philippine PUV Drivers Grapple with Economic Hurdles Amid Jeepney Modernization Program

Public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in the Philippines are grappling with economic challenges under the jeepney modernization program, according to a House committee on transportation hearing. The program’s financial viability for PUV drivers came under scrutiny, with Rep. Bonifacio Bosita of the 1 Rider group highlighting the financial strain of meeting daily earnings of P7,000 to cover the costs of a modern jeepney.

The Economic Hurdles

Modern jeepneys, valued at P2.8 million, impose a significant financial burden on drivers. This figure includes the loan repayment and maintenance costs but does not account for the drivers’ personal earnings. The monthly payment for such a vehicle would amount to P40,000, excluding fuel, facilities, cooperative management, and other mandatory expenses. This disparity elucidates the economic hurdles faced by PUV drivers, thereby affecting their livelihoods and the potential fare costs for passengers.

Voices of Opposition

The High Priority Bus System’s implementation, along with the construction of bus stations and terminals, has also been met with opposition. This development threatens to displace thousands of jeepney workers, impacting local communities and businesses. The displacement of these workers underscores the broader implications of the modernization program, extending beyond mere financial challenges.

Revisiting the Jeepney Modernization Program

The jeepney modernization program, also known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), has been a topic of heated debate. The program aspires to replace older vehicles with safer, eco-friendly alternatives. However, the exorbitant replacement cost, ranging between 1.4 to 1.6 million, which could escalate to 2.1 million with interest, has provoked criticism from transport groups. These groups express concerns about job and business losses, challenging the program’s efficacy and impact.

In response to the concerns voiced by Rep. Bosita, Jesus Ferdinand Ortega Jr., chairman of the Office of Transportation Cooperatives, clarified that there is no mandate for cooperatives to purchase modern jeepneys specifically from China. This clarification allows cooperatives the freedom to choose from various options, promoting competitiveness and quality assurance. Moreover, Teofilo Guadiz III, chairperson of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, pointed out that cheaper modern jeepney options are available, with some costing as low as P980,000.