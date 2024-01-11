Philippine President Marcos Jr. to Visit Germany Amid Diplomatic Push

Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has unveiled his plans to visit Germany on March 12, as part of his active international diplomacy since assuming office on June 30, 2022. With nineteen foreign trips under his belt, President Marcos' forthcoming German visit signals his persistent commitment to fortifying the Philippines' international relations, despite criticism of his extensive travels.

Advertisment

Prepping for German Diplomatic Relations

The President's German visit comes in anticipation of the 70th anniversary of the Philippines-Germany diplomatic relations in October. This visit will mark the first by a German federal foreign minister to the Philippines in over a decade, the last being President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III in 2014. President Marcos' meeting with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is seen as a pivotal movement towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Addressing South China Sea Tensions

Advertisment

During Minister Baerbock's recent Philippine visit, she expressed concerns over China's actions in the South China Sea, stating they violate the rights of Asian coastal states like the Philippines and threaten freedom of navigation. Emphasizing the importance of peaceful dispute resolution, she underscored the necessity for fostering dialogue to de-escalate tensions. This stance reflects Germany's support for the Philippines in the face of rising tensions with China.

Marcos' International Diplomacy

Since his presidency, Marcos has been proactive in international relations, completing 19 foreign trips, including attendance at international summits and diplomatic visits. His travels have spanned the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia, the APEC Summit in Thailand, the EU-ASEAN Summit in Belgium, the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore, among others. Despite objections regarding the frequency of his trips, President Marcos insists that these foreign engagements are indispensable for attracting investments to the Philippines.