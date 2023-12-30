en English
Philippines

Philippine Postal Corporation Releases Limited Edition ‘2024 Year of the Wooden Dragon’ Souvenir Sheets

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:21 pm EST
Philippine Postal Corporation Releases Limited Edition ‘2024 Year of the Wooden Dragon’ Souvenir Sheets

The Philippine Postal Corporation has ushered in the New Year with a unique offering for philatelists and collectors. This commemorative release, themed ‘2024 Year of the Wooden Dragon,’ includes limited edition postage stamps, souvenir sheets, and official first-day covers. These items are available at the Manila Central Post Office Annex Bldg.

Exclusive Philatelic Release

The highlight of the release is the limited collector’s item souvenir sheets. A total of 2,500 sheets, each priced at P200, have been printed for this special occasion. These souvenir sheets are often sought after by collectors due to their limited availability and their potential to increase in value over time. They typically commemorate significant events, cultural milestones, or important figures, adding to their appeal for philatelists.

First Day Cover Envelopes

In addition to the souvenir sheets, the Philippine Postal Corporation is also releasing 800 first day cover envelopes. These envelopes, featuring the first day of issue postmark, are another cherished item among collectors of postal memorabilia. They are often kept unopened and in mint condition to retain their value.

2024 Year of the Wooden Dragon

The ‘2024 Year of the Wooden Dragon’ theme for this release aligns with the upcoming lunar new year. The dragon, a symbol of strength and good fortune in many Asian cultures, makes this release especially significant. However, the specific occasion or event that these items are commemorating was not explicitly stated in the information provided.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

