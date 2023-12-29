en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Philippine Peso Marks its Stance against the US Dollar: A Look at the December 29, 2023, Closing Rate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:15 am EST
Philippine Peso Marks its Stance against the US Dollar: A Look at the December 29, 2023, Closing Rate

On the brink of the year 2023, the Philippine peso set its stance in the global foreign exchange market, marking its position against the US dollar on December 29. The closing rate, a crucial economic indicator, unfolded a tale of economic interactions, current economic conditions, trading activities, and monetary policies affecting the currency’s value.

Deciphering the Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate

Investors, businesses, and policymakers often keep a close watch on the peso-dollar exchange rate. This exchange rate’s impact reverberates through international trade, investment decisions, and the overall health of the Philippine economy. The rate’s fluctuations can be attributed to various factors, including domestic economic performance, political stability, interest rate differentials, and global market trends.

December 29: A Key Date for the Peso

The December 29 closing rate emerged as a key piece of data for financial analysis and future projections regarding the peso’s performance and the Philippines’ economic outlook. Despite the temporary disablement of the Online Interactive Statistics Database due to technical issues, the Daily Reference Exchange Rate Bulletin (RERB) and Cross Rates provided access to the critical peso-dollar closing rates.

Insights from the Closing Rates

The figures revealed an intricate pattern. The Peso-Dollar closing rate for December 29, 2023, reached its highest at 57.2146 and dipped lowest at 53.8981, with an average of 55.5822. This data, reported by Pound Sterling Live, contrasted with December 28, 2023, showing an increase in the close, high, and low rates. The closing Foreign Exchange rates from Maybank underlined this trend, indicating 1 US Dollar equaled 4.6440 pesos (Bank sell), 4.5100 pesos (TT/OD), 4.5000 pesos (Bank buy OD).

These figures, more than being sheer numbers, hint at the economic dynamics of the Philippine economy, its interactions with the global market, and the labyrinth of factors shaping the peso’s value. As we step into the new year, these insights will continue to anchor financial analyses and projections, shaping the path for the Philippine economy.

0
Business Economy Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Remote Worker's Bathroom Break Sparks Global Discourse on Workplace Practices

By BNN Correspondents

Turbulence Ahead: The Crisis and Resilience of Nigeria's Aviation Sector

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

China to Adjust U.S. Dollar and Euro Weightings in Yuan Basket Index

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Kenya's Economy Rebounds with 5.9% Growth in Q3 2023

By Israel Ojoko

GRA Introduces 10% Withholding Tax on Lottery Winnings, Clarifies Tax ...
@Business · 14 mins
GRA Introduces 10% Withholding Tax on Lottery Winnings, Clarifies Tax ...
heart comment 0
CFAO Motors Shifts to Foreign Currency Pricing Amid Market Fluctuations

By Israel Ojoko

CFAO Motors Shifts to Foreign Currency Pricing Amid Market Fluctuations
JD.com Wins Lawsuit Against Alibaba in Landmark Anti-monopoly Case

By Aqsa Younas Rana

JD.com Wins Lawsuit Against Alibaba in Landmark Anti-monopoly Case
Peso-Dollar Closing Rate Marks a Noteworthy Day in Forex Market

By Nitish Verma

Peso-Dollar Closing Rate Marks a Noteworthy Day in Forex Market
Yiwu, China: A Microcosm of Globalization and Multiculturalism

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Yiwu, China: A Microcosm of Globalization and Multiculturalism
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
3 mins
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
3 mins
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
8 mins
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
13 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
13 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
13 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
14 mins
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
14 mins
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
14 mins
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
42 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
58 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app