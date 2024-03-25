Philippine National ID Registration Now Open for Children Ages 1-4, PSA Announces

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has recently announced an expansion of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) registration to include Filipino children aged one to four. This initiative is part of the PSA's ongoing efforts to incorporate more Filipinos into the national ID system, aiming to streamline government and financial services across the country.

Advertisment

Streamlining Registration for Minors

In a move to make the PhilSys more inclusive, the PSA has made it possible for parents or guardians already enrolled in PhilSys to register their young children. The process involves presenting one of several accepted documents, such as the Certificate of Live Birth issued by the PSA or the Local Civil Registry Office (LCRO), to verify the child's demographic information. A front-facing photograph of the child will be taken during registration, with the promise of capturing complete biometric information once the child reaches the age of five. This procedure underscores the PSA's commitment to creating a child-friendly registration process.

Facilitating Access and Inclusion

Advertisment

Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa highlighted the PSA's dedication to making the registration process accessible and accommodating for all Filipinos, especially the younger population. The PSA has set up walk-in registration centers and conducts mobile registration activities to reach families in geographically-isolated areas. This proactive approach is crucial in ensuring that every Filipino, regardless of age or location, has the opportunity to be part of the national ID system, which is instrumental in accessing a wide range of public and private services.

Impressive Registration Milestones

As of March 1, 2024, the PSA reports that over 84.73 million Filipinos are registered in PhilSys, marking a significant milestone in the country's journey towards digital identification. The inclusion of children aged one to four in the national ID registration is expected to further increase these numbers, reinforcing the PSA's objective of universal registration. This expansion not only benefits the logistical and administrative aspects of public services but also fosters a more inclusive society by recognizing the importance of every Filipino's identity from an early age.

The PSA's initiative to register young children in the PhilSys is a forward-thinking step towards achieving a more inclusive and efficient national ID system. By accommodating the needs of the country's youngest citizens, the PSA is laying the groundwork for a future where access to services and entitlements is seamless and universal. This development not only signifies progress in terms of technological integration but also reflects a deeper commitment to ensuring that every Filipino, regardless of age, is recognized and accounted for in the national landscape.