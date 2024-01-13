en English
Philippine National Hero’s Seminal Work ‘Noli Me Tangere’ Facsimile Now Available for Sale

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:50 am EST
Philippine National Hero’s Seminal Work ‘Noli Me Tangere’ Facsimile Now Available for Sale

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has unveiled a rare opportunity for historians, scholars, and the general public. The commission announced the sale of a facsimile of the original Spanish manuscript of ‘Noli Me Tangere’, a seminal work in Philippine literature penned by the nation’s hero, Jose Rizal. The manuscript is a faithful reproduction of the original, showcasing Rizal’s own handwriting, edits, corrections, and deletions. This unique offering allows individuals to own a piece of Philippine literary heritage.

‘Noli Me Tangere’: A Pillar of Philippine History

Translating to ‘Touch Me Not’, ‘Noli Me Tangere’ is more than just a novel—it is a testament to the Philippines’ tumultuous history under Spanish colonial rule. Written by Jose Rizal during the late 19th century, the book exposed the abuses of the Spanish government and the Catholic Church, inciting a wave of nationalism that would eventually lead to the Philippines’ struggle for independence. Today, ‘Noli Me Tangere’ is revered as a cornerstone of Philippine literature, inspiring generations of Filipinos and enlightening the world about the nation’s past.

A Close Encounter with Rizal’s Masterpiece

The facsimile of ‘Noli Me Tangere’ offers a unique, intimate experience of Rizal’s masterpiece. It reproduces the original manuscript in Rizal’s handwriting, revealing the author’s thought process through his edits, corrections, and deletions. This rare opportunity to delve into the making of a historical masterpiece is a treasure for historians, scholars, and anyone with an appreciation for history and literature.

Preserving and Celebrating the Philippine Literary Heritage

The sale of the facsimile is part of the NHCP’s broader efforts to preserve and promote Philippine history and culture. By allowing the public to own a piece of the country’s literary heritage, they are not only celebrating the past but also inspiring future generations to appreciate and continue the legacy of Philippine literature.

History Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

