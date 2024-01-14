en English
Philippines

Philippine Mining Firms Earn Accolades for Environmental Contributions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Emerging as true custodians of the environment, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in the Philippines recently recognized the Masbate Gold Mine and two other mining firms for their substantial contributions to environmental conservation. These mining companies have particularly distinguished themselves in the realms of greening and reforestation, aligning their industrial operations with environmental preservation initiatives.

Championing the National Greening Program

These acknowledged firms have actively participated in the National Greening Program (NGP), a nationwide initiative aimed at rehabilitating and reforesting areas across the country. Of these, Helix Resources and Development Corp. stood out as the top contributor among mining companies to the NGP.

Role of Mining Sector in Ecological Preservation

The MGB’s recognition of these companies underscores the mining sector’s role in ecological preservation. This is a clear testament to the fact that industrial activities can be seamlessly complemented with initiatives that prioritize environmental well-being.

Commitment to Sustainable Mining Practices

Another notable highlight of the story is the Nickel Asia Corp.‘s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, transition to low-carbon and renewable energy resources, and contribute to emissions reduction. The company’s investments in new technologies and its recognition by the Science Based Targets Initiative indicate its unwavering dedication to responsible and sustainable mining practices in the Philippines.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Philippines

