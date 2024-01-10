en English
Philippine Lawmakers Champion Uniform Senior Citizen Discounts and Stricter Trade and Air Travel Regulations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
In a recent development, a lawmaker in the Philippines has proposed a bold solution to the uneven implementation of the 20% senior citizen discount: involve local governments in its enforcement. This comes amid concerns over the limited scope of the special 5% discount on basic necessities and prime commodities, as regulated by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Uniformity in Senior Citizen Discounts

The lawmaker’s proposition aims to address the disparities in the application of the senior citizen discount across different regions, businesses, and services. While the existing law mandates a 20% discount for senior citizens, its application has been far from uniform. The involvement of local governments, it is hoped, will ensure a more consistent implementation of this discount across the country. The proposal also includes provisions for expanding the discount to other expense items, a matter currently under deliberation in the House of Representatives.

Stricter Trade Regulations

In a related development, a senator has called upon the DTI to intensify surprise inspections of school supply vendors. This appeal comes in the wake of the government’s issuance of a price guide a month earlier, aimed at ensuring affordability and preventing overpricing. The senator’s call for more rigorous inspections is an effort to ensure vendor compliance with this price guide and protect consumers, particularly as the new school year approaches.

Advocacy for Stronger Air Passenger Rights

Air travel in the Philippines has also come under the legislative spotlight, with senators advocating for stronger air passenger rights policies. This follows a spate of complaints about flight cancellations and delays by domestic airlines. The lawmakers are keen on ensuring that air passengers are not left high and dry, and are adequately compensated for any inconveniences caused by these disruptions.

Accusations of Overpricing

Amid these legislative efforts, the Oro Wonder Drug in Zamboanga City finds itself in the crosshairs of controversy. A branch on Veterans Avenue has been accused of overpricing multivitamins, with prices reported to exceed the cover price. This incident underscores the need for more stringent regulations and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard consumer interests, particularly in the retail sector.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

