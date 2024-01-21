Philippine Lawmaker Advocates for Postharvest Facilities to Boost Farmers' Income and Reduce Food Prices

Philippine lawmaker, Agri Partylist Representative Wilbert T. Lee, has underscored the critical significance of investing in postharvest facilities, including cold storages, dryers, and transport facilities, as a pivotal strategy to augment farmers' income and curtail food prices. This assertion supports the declaration made by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., who confirmed an investment of P93 billion is essential to establish these infrastructures and mitigate food wastage, especially in the case of corn and rice.

Country's Significant Loss Due to Inadequate Postharvest Infrastructure

A distressing revelation by Secretary Laurel reported that the country faces a significant loss, accounting for about 12.7 to 15 percent of its rice production, attributed to the lack of adequate postharvest infrastructure. This alarming figure showcases the urgent need for intervention to prevent further loss and enhance the country's food security.

'Post-Harvest Facilities Support Act' Urged for Consideration

Representative Lee has been a stalwart advocate for the 'Post-Harvest Facilities Support Act' (House Bill No. 3958), which mandates the construction and provision of postharvest facilities across the nation. He accentuated the stark contrast in government funding allocation for pre-harvest activities compared to postharvest facilities and services. This disparity, he argues, contributes to the challenges faced by agricultural workers and impacts the country's food security.

Government Encouraged to Prioritize Agricultural Investments

In a call to action, Lee urged the government not to withhold funds for the agricultural sector. He emphasized prioritizing the establishment of postharvest facilities over projects of lesser impact. Such an investment would not only benefit agricultural workers but would also have a profound effect on consumers by ensuring food security and reducing food prices.