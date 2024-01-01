Philippine House Prices Grow by 12.9% in Q3 2023, Reveals RREPI

Amidst an ever-evolving economic landscape, the Philippines’ property market exhibited growth in the third quarter of 2023, as documented by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Residential Real Estate Price Index (RREPI). The RREPI recorded a year-on-year price increase of 12.9 percent across various housing types. This figure, while still indicative of a thriving market, signifies a slowdown compared to the previous quarter’s 14.1 percent annual and 5.3 percent quarterly growth.

Regional Variations in Real Estate Prices

Delving into regional data, the RREPI reported price surges both in the National Capital Region (NCR) and areas outside the NCR. The most striking statistic was a 57.7 percent year-on-year increase for duplex housing units. This trend underlines the growing demand for diverse housing options in the country.

Residential Real Estate Loans on the Rise

The third quarter of 2023 also witnessed a 6 percent annual increase in residential real estate loans (RRELs). A significant driver of this rise was the growth outside the NCR. Most of these loans were channeled towards the purchase of new housing units, specifically single-detached/attached houses and condominium units.

Regional Disparities in Housing Loan Distributions

Insightful variations were observed in housing loan distributions on a regional scale. NCR, CALABARZON, and Central Luzon emerged as the top regions for RRELs. This highlights the dynamic real estate activities in these regions, contributing significantly to the overall growth of the Philippine property market.

In terms of housing value, the average appraised value of new housing units escalated by 9 percent year-on-year. However, a marked disparity was noticed between the NCR and areas outside of it, indicating the concentration of higher-valued properties within the capital region. Single-detached/attached houses held the most substantial weight in the RREPI calculations, reflecting their sustained attractiveness among homebuyers.

