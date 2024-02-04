Philippine Government Urged to Enhance Service Responsiveness Amidst Economic Forecast

In the light of ongoing economic forecasts, Dean Philip Arnold Tuño of the Ateneo School of Government, accentuated the urgent need for the Philippine government to bolster its responsiveness to the economic and social requirements of the populace, especially the marginalized sectors. The objective behind this call to action is the pursuit of equitable growth, a crucial element in the face of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) constant projection of the Philippines' GDP growth.

IMF's Forecast and the Government's Target

The IMF continues to stand by its prediction for the Philippines' GDP growth at a steady 6.0 percent for the current year. This demonstrates an upward trend from last year's estimate, however, it falls short of the government's targeted range for 2024. The IMF's forecast positions the Philippines as one of the frontrunners of economic growth in Southeast Asia, with India being the only country projected to outpace it.

Potential Risks and Challenges

Ragnar Gudmundsson, the IMF Resident Representative, drew attention to probable risks that could hamper growth. These include global economic deceleration due to geopolitical complications and geoeconomic fragmentation, a weaker than expected recovery in China, or a sudden tightening of global financial conditions, all of which could potentially impact the Philippines' economy.

Optimism Amidst Challenges

Despite the looming challenges, Tuño maintains a positive outlook on the Philippines' economic performance for 2024. Concurrently, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) projects January's inflation to stay within the target, courtesy of a decrease in certain food prices. However, the BSP anticipates an inflation spike surpassing 4.0 percent in the second quarter, before settling for the rest of the year. This comes after the 5.6% growth rate in 2023, which fell short of the government's target of 6-7%, a slowdown attributed to elevated interest rates and high inflation impacting household spending.