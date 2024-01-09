en English
Indonesia

Philippine Government Seeks Clemency for Citizen on Death Row in Indonesia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Philippine Government Seeks Clemency for Citizen on Death Row in Indonesia

In a landmark diplomatic move, the Philippine government is rallying for clemency for a Filipino national, Mary Jane Veloso, who is currently on death row in Indonesia. This appeal is being made ahead of the Indonesian president’s much-anticipated visit to Manila this year, amplifying the case’s significance on an international scale.

Context of Conviction

Mary Jane Veloso was apprehended in 2010, found to be in possession of a suitcase lined with 2.6kg of heroin. Following her arrest, she was subsequently condemned to death. However, a last-minute stay of execution was granted in 2015, giving a glimmer of hope amidst the controversy and public outcry surrounding her conviction.

Diplomatic Endeavors

The Philippine Foreign Secretary recently met with his Indonesian counterpart, reemphasizing the plea for Veloso’s clemency. This diplomatic discourse serves as a testament to the Philippine government’s commitment to safeguard its citizens abroad, particularly in countries where the death penalty still looms. The government’s stance on this case resonates with its foreign policy and human rights advocacy, as the Philippines itself does not enforce the death penalty.

Public Sentiment and Anticipation

As the Indonesian president’s visit to Manila approaches, the public’s focus on Veloso’s case is intensifying. Veloso’s family is expected to partake in a protest near the palace, further spotlighting the controversial circumstances of her conviction and the broader implications of such legal proceedings. The outcome of this plea for clemency and its potential to strengthen ties between the Philippines and Indonesia is eagerly anticipated by observers, both national and international.

Indonesia Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

