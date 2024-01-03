en English
Philippines

Philippine Government Embraces Blockchain Technology in its Digital Transformation Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:42 am EST
The Philippine government is making significant strides in its digital transformation journey, leveraging blockchain technology to enhance the security and efficiency of its processes. A recent blockchain workshop, facilitated by nChain and hosted by the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), underscores the government’s commitment to harnessing this innovative technology.

Empowering Government Agencies with Blockchain

ICTD Director Oliver Chato, during the workshop, underlined the urgent need for blockchain education within government agencies like the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The primary purpose of this educational drive is to build comprehensive understanding of how blockchain technology can be utilised for regulatory functions, risk management, and utility needs that extend beyond the realm of cryptocurrency.

SEC’s Blockchain Projects

The SEC is presently spearheading blockchain projects that focus on dynamic documentation, enabling continuous updates to documents that are securely recorded on-chain. This initiative is an important step towards establishing trust within local firms, safeguarding investors, and rendering the Philippine economy attractive to prospective foreign investment.

Dispelling Misconceptions and Building Knowledge

Chato, along with Herbert Mendoza, a senior IT officer at ICTD, emphasized that the workshop also aimed to debunk misconceptions surrounding blockchain and its applications in the Philippines. With the country still in the early stages of blockchain adoption, these educational efforts are critical. The workshop’s speakers, including Dr. Craig Wright, provided valuable expertise to help officials comprehend and leverage blockchain technology.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

